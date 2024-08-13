Nathan Rourke is back in the CFL.

The B.C. Lions signed the 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Canadian on Wednesday for a second stint with the team. TSN's Farhan Lalji reports Rourke received a three-year deal, keeping him in B.C. through the 2026 season.

He will be arrive at the team facility in time for Wednesday's practice and Lalji notes there's "a real likelihood" that Rourke could start this Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Starter Vernon Adams Jr. missed last week's loss against the Edmonton Elks due to a knee injury and the Lions could be in need of a spark, having lost three straight games.



Lions boast talented QB room, Adams 'will not be traded'

Adding Rourke may give the Lions the most talented quarterback room in the CFL.

Adams Jr. is a leading candidate for CFL Most Outstanding Player this season, having thrown for 2,469 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell said in a team release that Rourke's addition will not lead to Adams being moved.

“From talking to Nathan, I know how excited he is to be back with the Lions and to get going," Campbell said. "For this to happen, it also had to include Vernon Adams Jr. being here. Vernon will not be traded and is too good a player, too valuable a leader and a huge part of our team.”

Adams missed last week's loss to the Edmonton Elks due to a right knee injury, leaving Jake Dolegala to start in his place. The 27-year-old completed 14 of 23 passes for 146 yards in the 33-16 loss.

Despite their current skid, the Lions remain second in the CFL's West Division at 5-4.



Rourke takes long road back to Lions

Rourke's year and a half in the NFL included stints on four different rosters.

The 26-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. cleared NFL waivers on Monday, having been cut after just over a week with the Atlanta Falcons. He played a couple drives for Atlanta in their first pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins, completing three of 13 passes for 37 yards.

Rourke was released by New York Giants shortly after their training camp opened last month. New York claimed Rourke off waivers May 7 from the New England Patriots, who he finished last season with New England. He was inactive for two games before dressing as a backup in the Patriots regular-season finale versus the New York Jets on Jan. 7.

Rourke originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following two seasons with the Lions.

The six-foot-two, 209-pound pivot was named the league's top Canadian in 2022 after completing 78.7 per cent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs over 10 regular-season contests. He also ran for 304 yards (7.8-yard average) and seven TDs despite missing time with a Lisfranc injury.

