Nathan Rourke will remain the starting quarterback for the BC Lions, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. Rourke was benched at halftime of the team's 33-17 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in Week 15 after completing 6-of-12 passes for 110 yards and rushing for a nine-yard touchdown.

Vernon Adams Jr. came on for the second half and completed 4-of-7 passes for 75 yards and an interception.

The Lions will take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday coming off their Week 16 bye.

Adams had been the team's starting quarterback and played at an elite level, throwing for a league-leading 2,469 yards and 14 touchdowns over his eight starts until sustaining a knee injury in Week 9 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Lions re-signed Rourke in early August while Adams was recovering from the injury.

Rourke, 26, has played five game since returning from his stint in the NFL, passing for 1,099 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons in his season-and-a-half of exploring NFL options.

The Lions (7-7) sit second in the West Division behind the Blue Bombers (8-6) with four games remaining on the schedule.