New Westminster native becomes first-ever Touchdown to Win winner

Roy Lyster of New Westminster, B.C., made history on Friday night when he became the first-ever winner of the Touchdown to Win contest during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' 51-38 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Lyster became a winner after two kickoffs were successfully returned for touchdowns.

Argonauts wide receiver Janarion Grant put Lyster in position for the win in the third quarter when he ran 93 yards for the return, which cut Hamilton's lead to 31-19.

Grant's touchdown won Lyster groceries for a year from Save-On-Foods.

Tiger-Cats receiver Isaiah Wooden then completed the million dollar win when he returned an Argonauts punt 86 yards for the touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fans become eligible by using their "More Rewards" customer loyalty cards at any Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart Foods locations and prizes can be won on every touchdown throughout the CFL season.