Nichols, Rourke named CFL's top offensive and defensive performers

TORONTO — Deatrick Nichols of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday.

Nichols, a veteran defensive back, earned top defensive honours with a grade of 92.3.

He had two tackles, two pass knockdowns and an interception over 47 total snaps in Winnipeg's 31-10 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Nichols registered a grade of 91.1 on 39 coverage snaps.

Rourke earned the top offensive player award with a grade of 89.7. The Lions quarterback completed 20 of 24 passes for 218 yards in a 32-15 victory over Calgary while rushing three times for 23 yards.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Winnipeg's offensive line was also tops with an overall grade of 80.8. The unit's three best performers were Liam Dobson (78.8), Chris Kolankowski (76.2) and Eric Lofton (74.8).

Dobson was also the top-graded individual offensive lineman.

The other top performers included running back Brady Oliveira (79.9) and Nic Demski (73.9), both of Winnipeg, Saskatchewan defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. (90.3), Bombers linebacker Redha Kramdi (81.2), returner Loucheiz Purifoy (68.4) and kicker/punter Jake Julen (78.2), both of Edmonton, and Hamilton special-teams player Trevor Hoyte (90.2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.