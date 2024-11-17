VANCOUVER — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle was named the Most Valuable Player of the 111th Grey Cup.

Arbuckle threw for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 41-24 victory.

Arbuckle was thrust into the spotlight after Chad Kelly suffered a broken ankle in the East Division Final, and his start in this Grey Cup was his first postseason start in his six years in the CFL.

Toronto receiver Dejon Brissett was named the Most Valuable Canadian.

Brissett, from Mississauga, Ont., caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown at B.C. Place Stadium.

Toronto beat Winnipeg for the second time in three years after also winning the title in 2022.

The Bombers played in five straight Grey Cups but lost for the third consecutive year.

Arbuckle found Brissett on a 17-yard TD pass to put the Argos up 23-16 with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter.

The 28-year-old Brissett totalled 171 receiving yards and three TDs in six games in his fourth CFL season this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024