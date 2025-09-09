Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle took first team reps ahead of Chad Kelly at Tuesday's practice as the team gets set for Saturday's Week 15 clash against the visiting Edmonton Elks.

Kelly, who has been removed from the team's six-game injured list, hasn't played all season after suffering a devastating leg injury during last year's East Final. According to TSN's Dave Naylor, the 31-year-old Kelly moved without limitations at practice.

However, with Arbuckle putting together a career season, it appears Kelly is not a lock to earn his starting job back immediately.

The 31-year-old Arbuckle, who helped the Argos win the 2024 Grey Cup with Kelly sidelined, has thrown for 3,828 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 12 games this season.

Toronto has won two straight games to push their record to 4-8 on the season, good enough for third in the East Division behind the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-5) and Montreal Alouettes (5-7).