TORONTO - Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes and Lirim Hajrullahu booted six field goals as the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-17 on Saturday night.

Toronto (2-5) recorded its first victory in four home games. The Argos also earned a fourth straight win over Winnipeg (3-3), which includes their 41-24 decision over the Blue Bombers in last year's Grey Cup game.

Toronto won the turnover battle 7-1. Arbuckle was 22-of-31 passing or 316 yards, while Damonte Coxie had six catches for 145 yards and a TD before an announced BMO Field gathering of 13,266.

Winnipeg starter Zach Collaros was five-of-10 passing for 79 yards and two interceptions in the first half. But he rejoined his teammates in the third quarter on the sidelines as Chris Streveler moved under centre.

There was no immediate reason given for Collaros's departure. He also left last week's 41-20 loss to Calgary with a neck injury but did resume practising with the Bombers.

The two teams meet again Friday night at Princess Auto Stadium.

Streveler finished 11-of-18 passing for 148 yards and a TD.

DaVaris Daniels had Toronto's other touchdown. Hajrullahu also had a convert.

Jerreth Sterns and James Vaughters scored Winnipeg's touchdowns. Sergio Castillo kicked two converts and a field goal.

Hajrullahu's 36-yard field goal at 6:16 of the fourth put Toronto ahead 31-17.

Streveler found Sterns on an 18-yard TD pass at 14:50 of the third, cutting Toronto's lead to 28-17. Hajrullahu kicked a 21-yard field goal at 5:55.

Hajrullahu's 16-yard field goal to end the second quarter put Toronto ahead 25-10 and culminated a smart 15-play, 92-yard march. The wet, rainy conditions didn't seem to bother the Argos, who accumulated 305 net offensive yards (compared to 104 for Winnipeg) while forcing three turnovers.

Toronto outscored Winnipeg 16-0 in the second.

Hajrullahu's 22-yard field goal moved Toronto ahead 19-10 at 8:03. Cameron Judge's interception then set up Hajrullahu's 40-yard boot at 9:16.

Arbuckle put Toronto back ahead 16-10 with an 18-yard scoring strike to Daniels at 3:13.

Vaughters gave Winnipeg a 10-9 lead, returning a Khalan Laborn fumble 29 yards for the touchdown at 13:26 of the first. It followed a botched snap to Streveler on second-and-three that resulted in a 15-yard loss.

Hajrullahu's 32-yard field goal at 11:01 put Toronto up 9-3. It was set up by Brandon Calver's recovery of Trey Vaval's fumble on a punt return.

Castillo's 39-yard field goal at 8:16 cut Toronto's lead to 6-3. The Argos opened the scoring with Arbuckle's 33-yard TD pass to Coxie at 3:23.

Receiver Janarion Grant started the four-play, 81-yard drive with a 41-yard completion to Coxie. But Hajrullahu's convert try hit the upright.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.