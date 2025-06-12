Nick Arbuckle will start at quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts in the second consecutive game, as Chad Kelly has been ruled out while rehabilitating a leg injury suffered in the East Final a year ago.

Kelly, 31, started nine games for Toronto a season ago, including the playoffs, after missing the first nine due to a suspension for violating the league's gender-based violence policy.

He started every game the year prior, where he collected Most Outstanding Performer honours in 2023.

Kelly incurred his injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final against the Alouettes when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. Kelly was driven from Montreal to Toronto after the surgery.

In Kelly's absence, Arbuckle finished 20 of 32 passing for 273 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the team's season-opening 28-10 loss to the Alouettes.

Toronto plays their home opener on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders, a game which can be watched LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App. Coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.