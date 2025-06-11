Nick Arbuckle worked as the Toronto Argonauts starting quarterback on Wednesday as he appears slated to make a second straight to open the season.

Chad Kelly was in pads for practice, but it was Tucker Horn who worked with the second-team offence in practice. Kelly is continuing to recover from a devastating leg injury suffered last fall.

The Argonauts suffered a 28-10 loss to the Montreal Alouettes last week, with Arbuckle finishing 20 of 32 passing for 273 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Toronto is set to host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Kelly incurred his injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final against the Alouettes when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. Kelly, who won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2023, was driven from Montreal to Toronto after the surgery.

In other injury updates, starting centre Darius Ciraco was in a walking boot, elevating Peter Nicastro to the starting group. On defence, Wynton McManis was present for practice but worked with training staff after playing through a leg injury in Week 1.