Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has no timetable for a return to game action after breaking multiple bones in his right leg during last year's East Final.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports Kelly was not wearing a brace or leg sleeve during Tuesday's training camp session in Toronto and notes the Argos continue to work on "strength, explosiveness, and mobility" in Kelly's surgically repaired leg.

Nick Arbuckle, who was named Grey Cup MVP in Kelly's absence as the Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in last year's title game, led the offence at practice on Tuesday. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie did not rule out a package system with Cameron Dukes, Scianitti reports.

Kelly incurred a serious leg injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final against the Montreal Alouettes when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. Kelly, who won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2023, was driven from Montreal to Toronto after the surgery.

The 31-year-old Buffalo native threw for 2,451 yards alongside 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions over nine games with the Argonauts in 2024, his third season with the franchise.

Kelly missed the first nine games of last season due to a suspension handed out by the CFL following an investigation regarding allegations made by the team's former strength and conditioning coach.

Arbuckle, 31, threw for 252 yards with two touchdowns and interception in a 41-24 victory over the Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup. He signed a contract extension with the Argonauts in February.

The Argonauts kick off their 2025 season on June 6 in Montreal against the Alouettes.