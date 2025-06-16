WINNIPEG - Brady Oliveira was at Blue Bombers practice on Monday, but the star running back was an observer rather than a participant.

Head coach Mike O’Shea had no update on whether the CFL’s reigning most outstanding player and top Canadian would play in Saturday’s rematch in B.C. against the Lions.

"You know me, I’m always hopeful," O’Shea told reporters.

Oliveira left the field early with an upper-body injury in last Thursday’s season-opening 34-20 victory at home against the Lions. Some reports said he might have suffered a shoulder injury.

After Monday’s practice, Oliveira was casually throwing footballs with receiver Nic Demski.

O’Shea was asked if that was a promising sign.

"Tossing footballs and delivering hits are two different things," he said.

Oliveira ripped off a 43-yard run during Winnipeg’s first series against B.C. Quarterback Chris Streveler then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Demski in the end zone at 2:29.

Oliveira left the field after the score and didn’t return.

He was replaced by rookie Matthew Peterson, who wowed the crowd with 23 carries for 130 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.

The University of Alberta product, whom the Bombers acquired in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on draft day this year, said he spoke to Oliveira after the game.

"I just said, 'Everything for you,'" Peterson said after Monday’s practice. "And he said, ‘Good job, buddy.'"

The Brooks, Alta., native said his professional debut has added to his confidence and he’ll be ready if he’s called to action when the 1-0 Bombers face the Lions (1-1).

"Having that big of a game, it helps the confidence that much more," Peterson said. "But the reason why I have so much confidence is because of the five guys in front of me and the quarterback and all the weapons around me."

There will be a different starting quarterback for Winnipeg in Saturday’s game.

Zach Collaros had to miss the opener because he was serving a one-game suspension for failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request.

Collaros watched the game from inside Princess Auto Stadium.

"I'd be lying to you if I said that it wasn't difficult to watch the game from the locker room," he said.

But it was interesting, too.

"I was pacing the hallways there and the weight room, walking on the treadmill, so it was cool to watch it on TV," Collaros said.

"You could hear the crowd erupting before something good happened, so that was cool to anticipate what would happen, but it was not a fun experience."

He did see Oliveira after he exited the game.

"Any time you have to come out of a football game like that it’s tough, on a human level as we talk about, when those things happen," Collaros said.

"Going to get him a Gatorade and a protein bar was pretty much all I could do in that moment, and tell him it’s going to be all right."

Peterson’s performance was "awesome" and his long TD run impressive, Collaros said.

"Being able to watch that over and over again on TSN was really cool," he said. "The cut that he made to create some separation in the game there was huge for us, too."

While Streveler made some great throws and executed the game plan, Collaros is ready to return to action.

"I guess I am excited to get back out there," he said. "It's kind of the whole angst thing, as it is, leading into a new season.

"It's been different for me, obviously. We had a bye week and then not playing, so I feel like we’ve been in camp for a very long time."

B.C. quarterback Nathan Rourke left last week’s game midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. He told reporters after the game something in his midsection felt off and made it hard for him to put power on his throws.

The Lions didn’t practise Monday. A media report said Rourke pulled an oblique muscle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.