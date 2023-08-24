The CFL Scouting Bureau has released its fall rankings for the top prospects eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft, which will take place next spring.

Leading the way is Ohio University quarterback Kurtis Rourke - brother of former BC Lions and current Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke.

The Junior pivot led the Mid-American Conference with 3,256 yards for 24 touchdowns and four interceptions, earning MAC Offensive Player of the Year and conference First-Team honours and was also awarded the Vern Smith Leadership Award.

Rourke's excellence stretched beyond the MAC as he trailed Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (3,328) for the 22nd most passing yards in the FBS.

Entering his third season as a start for the Bobcats, Rourke is set to start against the San Diego Aztecs after recovering from a torn ACL.

The CFL Scouting Bureau is comprised of CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine clubs.

This rankings list is the first of three released annually, with the next coming in the winter and the final just ahead of the draft next spring.

Rourke is the only QB featured on the list.