OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks acquired Canadian long-snapper Peter Adjey from the Edmonton Elks on Wednesday for a 2025 third-round pick.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound Adjey appeared in 36 regular-season games over the last two seasons with Edmonton.

The Elks selected the 24-year-old Toronto native in the third round, No. 28 overall, of the 2022 CFL draft out of Queen's University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.