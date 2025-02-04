The Ottawa Redblacks are signing wide receiver Eugene Lewis.

Lewis had 74 catches for 1,070 yards and league-best 10 touchdowns in18 games with the Edmonton Elks last season. He was named to the All-CFL team for the third time in his career.

Naylor reports the Redblacks also showed interest in Kenny Lawler, but found better value in Lewis. He added later that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have reached a deal with Lawler, ​ who had 41 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He had 48 receptions for 844 yards and three touchdowns in 12 contests in 2023, spending time on the six-game injured list with a knee ailment.

"I knew coming into 2024 I was completely healthy and that, 'Listen, if y'all just give me a chance...,'" Lewis told the Canadian Press last month. "I always knew God gave me the ability to do this but sometimes it's about having people that trust you and give you the leeway to do it."

Acklin retires

While the Redblacks added one receiver in Lewis Tuesday, the team lost another as Jaelon Acklin announced his retirement.

Acklin, 29, posted 69 receptions for 739 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Over five CFL season, Acklin had 319 catches for 4,186 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Redblacks.