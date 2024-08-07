OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks are looking to pick up right where they left off.

Coming off a bye week, the Redblacks (5-2) will look to extend their four-game home winning streak when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-3) on Thursday night at TD Place.

Watch the Redblacks battle the Roughriders LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Redblacks were playing solid football before the bye and with a number of players returning from the injured list Ottawa could be even tougher to handle.

DeVonte Dedmon will return to run back kicks and punts, but he had solid support in his absence with Kalil Pimpleton filling in admirably. Pimpleton has been impressive since joining the lineup, including his 209 return yards against Calgary that were highlighted by a 99-yard touchdown punt return.

In addition, linebacker Frankie Griffin, cornerback Alijah McGee and defensive back Justin Howell will return to the lineup as will offensive linemen Zack Pelehos and Dino Boyd.

The Roughriders are looking to bounce back from a 42-31 loss to the Edmonton Elks last weekend, but they’ll have to find a way to deal with one of the stingiest defences.

“I feel like we haven’t played our best game,” said Griffin. “We’re gonna continue to keep building, day-by-day, practice by practice, game by game. We’re going to continue to build and try and do what we do.”

Through seven games Ottawa has allowed a league-low 167 points and hasn’t given up a touchdown in its last two games.

Ottawa’s defensive core has prided itself on making life difficult for opposing teams.

“Whether it be going into training camp or now, where we’ve evolved to, we knew we had a very talented group,” said head coach Bob Dyce of his defence.

“It really is each man’s opportunity. They’re accountable to their teammates and they’re accountable to the whole team, and they’re outstanding athletes. I see a group that has really bought into the team concept of playing strong team defence.”

While Ottawa’s defence has played a significant role in the team’s success to this point one can’t overlook Dru Brown’s contributions. The Redblacks have been searching for consistency under centre and Brown has provided just that through his seven games.

Only Tom Clements has a better win-loss record in his first seven starts for an Ottawa football team than Brown. While Clements went 6-1 in 1975, Brown stands at 5-2. Additionally, Brown boasts a 72 per cent completion rate over his last three games, averaging 354 yards per game.

“I feel like we’ve consistently executed at a high level,” said Brown. “When we do that people that look at the numbers are impressed.

"We don’t necessarily try to put up numbers but usually when we execute we put up numbers so it kind of goes hand in hand. I think we’re getting close to being really, really good and we’ve been working our tails off to get there.”

While Brown hasn’t experienced the pain of the last few seasons he is well aware of the Redblacks’ past struggles.

“I think there’s a humbleness to the group because a lot of guys know how this game can be,” added Brown. “There’s an appreciation for winning but there’s also an understanding of what it takes to win.”

A win for Saskatchewan would move them into first place in the West Division, while Ottawa would find itself just one game back of first place Montreal in the East.

Saskatchewan’s Zack Fry will make his CFL debut at left tackle on Thursday. Quarterback Trevor Harris (knee) will sit out his sixth straight game, while running back A.J. Ouellette (hip) will miss his third game in a row. Linebackers Jameer Thurman (elbow) and Melique Straker (hamstring), along with receiver KeeSean Johnson (head), will also miss the game.

ROUGHRIDERS (5-3) at REDBLACKS (5-2)

COVERING THE KICK: Ottawa has allowed an opponent only one kick return of any kind greater than 30 yards. They rank No. 1, allowing just 9.5 yards on opposing punt returns.

HURRY HICKSON: In his two starts, Hickson is averaging 103 yards per game and 7.4 yards per carry (28 for 206 yards).

KEEP IT GOING: The Redblacks have started at 5-2 for the first time in their 10-year history. Their previous best start through seven games was 4-2-1 in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.