Week 18 in the CFL has only three games on the schedule but playoff implications loom large in each matchup.

The Ottawa Redblacks, BC Lions, and Saskatchewan Roughriders can all clinch a playoff spot, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can secure the West Division title.

Week 18 schedule:



Blue Bombers @ Tiger-Cats - Friday, Oct. 4 at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT on TSN1/4

Stampeders @ Lions - Friday, Oct. 4 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT on TSN1/4

Roughriders @ Elks - Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT on TSN1



East Division



Ottawa Redblacks

The idle Redblacks can make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and will clinch a spot with a Tiger-Cats loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

Ottawa (8-6-1) has the chance to complete its turnaround campaign after finishing the past four seasons with a combined record of 15-54.

West Division



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Blue Bombers can clinch a fourth-consecutive division title with a win AND a Roughriders loss. Winnipeg will host the Western Final at Princess Auto Stadium on November 9 if this scenario occurs.

The Bombers would clinch a home playoff game, but not the division title with a win OR a Roughriders loss OR a Lions loss.



Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Edmonton AND losses from the Stampeders and Tiger-Cats. A playoff berth would be the Riders’ first since 2021 after finishing each of the last two seasons at 6-12.



BC Lions

Like the Roughriders, the Lions need several matchups to go their way to clinch in Week 18. BC would book a ticket to the postseason with a win AND a Ticats loss AND an Elks loss. A playoff berth would be the third straight for the Lions, who have fallen to the Blue Bombers in the West Final in consecutive seasons.

Last week, the Montreal Alouettes clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, while the Blue Bombers clinched a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.