Ottawa Redblacks betting profile

Entering the 2025 CFL Season, the Ottawa Redblacks are listed at +650 to win the Grey Cup.

Ottawa’s +650 titleodds rank them fifth in the league, behind the Toronto Argonauts (+325), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+400), Montreal Alouettes (+460) and Roughriders (+600).

After finishing third in the East Division in 2024 with a 9-8-1 record, the Redblacks are +250 to win the East Division in 2025, trailing the Argonauts (+200) and Alouettes (+240).

Ottawa’s win total for the 2025 season is set at 10.5 on FanDuel, with the over priced at +100.

Brown gets you the job

Quarterback Dru Brown, who signed a contract extension after a strong 2024, is set to lead the Redblacks as the starting quarterback in 2025.

Brown carries +1100 odds to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award.

In 2024, his first year as a starter, Brown threw for 3,959 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, helping Ottawa reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Brown finished 2024 third in passing yards and fifth in touchdowns among all CFL quarterbacks.

Now in his second season with the Redblacks, Brown is supported by a roster featuring key off-season signings like running back William Stanback and wide receiver Eugene Lewis. Those two will team up with wideout Justin Hardy, who finished second in the league with career-best 1,343 receiving yards in 2024.

The last Redblack to win Most Outstanding Player was quarterback Henry Burris in 2015.

