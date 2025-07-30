SCOREBOARD

Ottawa Redblacks betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Ottawa Redblacks betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.

Ottawa Redblacks game log

Week Opponent  ML Odds Result Spread
1 Saskatchewan +158 L L +3.5
2 Montreal +235 L L +6.5
3 Calgary +142 W W +3.0
4 Toronto -126 L L -1.5
5 Edmonton -128 L L -1.5
6 Hamilton +180 L W +5.5
7 Hamilton +100 L L -1.5

Record: 1-6

Against the Spread Record: 2-5

Next Game: Week 9 vs. Calgary

 

