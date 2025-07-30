Ottawa Redblacks betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds
Published
Here is a look at the Ottawa Redblacks betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.
Ottawa Redblacks game log
|Week
|Opponent
|ML Odds
|Result
|Spread
|1
|Saskatchewan
|+158
|L
|L +3.5
|2
|Montreal
|+235
|L
|L +6.5
|3
|Calgary
|+142
|W
|W +3.0
|4
|Toronto
|-126
|L
|L -1.5
|5
|Edmonton
|-128
|L
|L -1.5
|6
|Hamilton
|+180
|L
|W +5.5
|7
|Hamilton
|+100
|L
|L -1.5
Record: 1-6
Against the Spread Record: 2-5
Next Game: Week 9 vs. Calgary