Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce did not rule out the possibility of starting quarterback Dru Brown making his return from a knee injury in Week 14 against the BC Lions.

Dyce told reporters that Brown had not been ruled out for Friday following a Week 13 bye, and could return to game action for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in Ottawa’s Week 11 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Brown, 28, missed all three practice sessions ahead of Ottawa’s Week 12 matchup against the Edmonton Elks, and was declared out with a knee injury on the team’s injury report.

Dustin Crum served as the starter in Brown’s absence, completing 23-of-29 passing attempts for 277 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Dyce revealed that Crum took the first-team reps at practice to begin the week, but has yet to rule out Brown for Week 14.

“Dru is still working forward, he’s still working with the training staff,” Dyce told reporters ahead of the team’s Week 14 matchup. “He was out there yesterday throwing the ball well and looked good. We’ll continue to evaluate that as the week progresses.”

“I never cancel anybody out,” he said on his quarterback’s status for Week 14. “There’s always a chance.”

Brown, a native of Palo Alto, Calif., has had to deal with a variety of injuries this season, and has now missed four contests for the Redblacks through 13 weeks.

The five-year CFL veteran was sidelined for three games early on in the year with a hip injury, and was removed from the team’s Week 7 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats while dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

The Oklahoma State product has completed 72.7 per cent of his passes this season for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his second season under centre in Ottawa.