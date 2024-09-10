The Canadian Football League playoff picture could become a little clearer after the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

The Redblacks can punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2018 with a win, and also eliminate the possibility of a potential West-to-East crossover having an impact on Ottawa's season.

Ottawa (8-3-1) enters Week 15 three points behind the defending champion Montreal Alouettes (10-2-0) in the East Division standings. The Alouettes are the only team so far to clinch a playoff spot.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions are tied atop the West Division at 7-6-0, but there are no clinching scenarios in the West this week.

The Redblacks will look to keep the momentum going after a 41-27 victory over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 14.

Damon Webb starred for the Redblacks in the win, returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half as Ottawa also improved to 6-0-1 at home.

The Redblacks, who now have a five-point cushion over the third-place Argonauts (6-6-0), will take on East Division opponents in five of their last six games.

Redblacks defensive back Adarius Pickett knows his team needs to carry a strong mindset heading into the crucial stretch.

“We’ve got to be the beast of the East,” Pickett told TSN. “We have set ourselves up really good … and we control our own destiny.

“At the end of the day, if we take care of business, one game at a time, we’ll be right where we want to be.”