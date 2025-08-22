Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman Daniel Okpoko left Friday’s game against the Edmonton Elks in an ambulance after suffering an injury late in the fourth quarter while making a tackle.

The team announced that he is responsive, has movement in all extremities and is under further evaluation at the hospital.

Okpoko ran Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo down from behind and made the play, bringing the pivot down to the ground.

After briefly regaining his feet, Okpoko went back down to the ground, where he was attended to by the team’s training staff.

The 25-year-old was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken out of the game by the medical staff.

Okpoko has appeared in 11 games this season for the Redblacks, his second campaign in the CFL.

The Saskatoon, Sask. native has recorded 15 tackles and one sack over 29 games with the Redblacks.