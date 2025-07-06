Ottawa Redblacks star returner Devonte Dedmon appeared to suffer a serious leg injury Sunday night against the Edmonton Elks, leaving the field on a cart in the second quarter.

Dedmon incurred the injury while returning a punt when he was tackled awkwardly along the sideline. Dedmon's leg twisted as he was being brought down and he was attended to by the medical staff while in obvious discomfort. Dedmon's Redblacks teammates consoled him as he was taken off the field. He was officially ruled out of the game by the team in the second half.

Dedmon had two kick returns for a total of 52 yards before leaving the game.

The 29-year-old came into Sunday's game with 237 yards in kick returns and an additional 136 yards tallied off punts.

A product of William & Mary University in Virginia, Dedmon has spent his entire six-year CFL career with Ottawa.