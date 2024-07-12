Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown has cleared concussion protocol and will start against the Edmonton Elks on Sunday.

Brown, 27, sustained an upper-body injury during the Redblacks' 25-16 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 5 after taking an elbow to the head from Blue Bombers linebacker Redha Kramdi in the second quarter.

Kramdi received a roughing the passer penalty for the hit and backup pivot Dustin Crum replaced Brown for the remainder of the game. Kramdi later received a maximum fine for a high hit.

Brown has thrown for 819 yards this season with three touchdowns, one interception and has a completion percentage of 59.3 through four games.

The Redblacks sit in third place in the East Division with a 2-2 record and are a game back of the Toronto Argonauts for second place.

Edmonton is in last place in the Western Division with an 0-4 record and are coming off a bye week.