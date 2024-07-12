SCOREBOARD

Redblacks' Brown clears concussion protocol, will start Sunday

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown has cleared concussion protocol and will start against the Edmonton Elks on Sunday.

Brown, 27, sustained an upper-body injury during the Redblacks' 25-16 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 5 after taking an elbow to the head from Blue Bombers linebacker Redha Kramdi in the second quarter.

Kramdi received a roughing the passer penalty for the hit and backup pivot Dustin Crum replaced Brown for the remainder of the game. Kramdi later received a maximum fine for a high hit.

Brown has thrown for 819 yards this season with three touchdowns, one interception and has a completion percentage of 59.3 through four games.

The Redblacks sit in third place in the East Division with a 2-2 record and are a game back of the Toronto Argonauts for second place.

Edmonton is in last place in the Western Division with an 0-4 record and are coming off a bye week.