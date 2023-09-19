TORONTO — A career-best performance earned Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum a spot on the CFL's honour roll Tuesday.

Crum was the top-graded offensive player at 88.7 for his play in Ottawa's heartbreaking 41-37 road loss to the B.C. Lions. He went 19-of-30 passing for 233 yards while rushing nine times for 46 yards and a career-high three TDs.

Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

For a second straight week, Ottawa's Lorenzo Mauldin IV was the highest-graded defensive lineman at 89.8 The CFL's top defensive player last season had three tackles (one for a loss).

Edmonton's Kevin Brown was the top running back (80.8) while B.C.'s Justin McInnis was first among receivers (85.9). The Elks' offensive line was the top-graded unit (77.1) while Toronto's Peter Nicastro earned the top score individually (81.9).

Montreal's Tyrice Beverette (74.5) was tops among linebackers while Toronto's Mason Pierce led the way for defensive backs (88.5).

Edmonton's Jake Julien (74.5) led the way for kickers/punters while Hamilton's Nic Cross (90.6) had the top grade among special-teams players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.