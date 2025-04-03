The Ottawa Redblacks signed head coach Bob Dyce to a contract extension through the 2026 season on Thursday.

Dyce coached the Redblacks to a 9-8-1 record, reaching the playoffs for the first time in six years.

“Coach Dyce has demonstrated the ability to get the best out of our players on a daily basis. His leadership sets the standard, and provides a blueprint to who we want to be as a team both on and off the field,” general Manager Shawn Burke said. “I am thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our partnership in leading our organization to more success and greater achievements.”

“I eagerly look forward to continuing the growth our team saw last season, as we work toward achieving our ultimate goal. We have a great group of players, coaches, and staff, along with tremendous support from Shawn and our ownership group, and are all working daily towards bringing the Grey Cup back to Ottawa,” said Dyce. “Holding this position is something I never take for granted, and I express my sincere gratitude to all of them for their unwavering belief in what we are building together.”

Dyce is entering his third season as head coach of the Redblacks.

