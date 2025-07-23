The Ottawa Redblacks are in the midst of their bye week as Week 8 in the CFL gets underway, but they are not happy with how the season has gone.

The Redblacks are last in the East Division at 1-6, a far cry from when they went 9-8-1 last season and made the playoffs.

Despite the team’s struggles, Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke said head coach Bob Dyce will remain in place.

“I know who Bob is as a leader. I know how he gets our team prepared,” said Burke on TSN Radio 1200 Monday. “I think no one can question the effort of our team each and every week. There’s some things we’ve had to work on since the start of the year. We’ve trended in a better direction in terms of penalty totals and other outcomes.

“And there’s other areas we have to get better. We have to be a better football club in the big moments when the game is on the line. We have to score on short fields, score touchdowns, knock in field goals and create big, explosive plays and prevent them. Bob leading the team gives a direction each and every week. He leads his staff and he’ll continue to be our leader.”

Ottawa has not won since Week 3 when they upset the Calgary Stampeders 20-12 to hand the Stamps their only loss of the season so far. Meanwhile, the Redblacks have dropped games to the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks, whose only wins of the season are against Ottawa.

It has also been a frustrating season for quarterback Dru Brown, who got injured on Sunday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after taking a hit to the helmet in the second quarter. Brown was blown up by Dashaun Amos coming off the edge on a blitz.

Brown exited the game and was able to walk off the field. He was taken right to the locker room after being examined by the training staff.

It was just his fourth game for the Redblacks this season as a hip injury also kept him out of the first three games.

“Dru is doing alright, he’s doing well,” said Burke of Brown’s health. “Taking in the bye week like other guys would. So far cautiously optimistic, but as you know with anything related to the head, you got to take a wait-and-see approach.”

Burke said the team will use the bye week to reflect and take the time to come back energized.

“Not where we want to be,” said Burke. “...We’ve dug ourselves a hole and it’s our jobs collectively, everyone rowing in the same direction, to get out of this. I think the bye week came at an opportune time when you go through these types of stretches.

“Sometimes getting away from each other is what you need. I think it gives a time for everyone to reflect as well. I know no one is going to work harder than our coaching staff to find what we’re doing right and wrong and try to correct it.”