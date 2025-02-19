The Ottawa Redblacks made significant additions both on and off the field this off-season.

At the forefront of the Redblacks’ shakeup has been the hiring of former BC Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell as special teams coordinator.

Campbell served as the first head coach in Redblacks history, holding the position from 2014-19, and winning the Grey Cup in 2016. He rejoins current head coach Bob Dyce in a role reversal from the 2016 staff, where Dyce was the special teams coordinator for Campbell.

After finishing 9-8-1 last season, resulting in their first playoff appearance since 2018 when Campbell was coach, Dyce says the addition of another experienced voice will help the Redblacks take another step as they work towards another appearance in the Grey Cup.

"Any time you have an opportunity to gain someone who's going to help you become a better team and achieve our goal of winning a Grey Cup, it's a no brainer,” Dyce said on TSN Radio. “In this business, you want to be around great people. Rick and I have a great relationship. Beyond that, he's a great coach, he's got great experience. It was an excellent option you don't get very often and it worked out really well."

The Redblacks made another key addition to the coaching staff this winter, adding former Toronto Argonauts co-defensive coordinator Will Fields. The two-time Grey Cup champion will serve as defensive coordinator and secondary coach in Ottawa.

"As a player, he was extremely prepared and was always professional. Seeing him put it all together last year in Toronto was fantastic. It's not often you get the opportunity to get someone who was coordinating the defence of a Grey Cup champion.

"Will is an egoless guy. He just wants to help you win and be a champion."

Ottawa also made key additions on the field, adding a pair of veterans in receiver Eugene Lewis and running back William Stanback to help guide a young offence led by quarterback Dru Brown.

Lewis, 31, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career in 2024, catching 74 passes for 1,070 yards and also matched a career high with 10 touchdowns. Stanback, 30, is also coming off one of the most impressive seasons of his career. He suited up in 18 games for the first time and rushed for 1,175 yards, one yard shy of his career best, and three touchdowns with the BC Lions.

“It's fantastic,” Dyce said of the additions of Stanback and Lewis. “Geno will certainly add a different dimension to our receiving corps. Just as important was signing Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison. You put that trio together and the development of Kalil [Pimpleton] and Nick Mardner as well, it gives us a very dynamic group.

"We want to be a physical team and with [Stanback] running in between the tackles, wearing out the defence, it's one of those things we want to do. Having William gives us an opportunity. The more weapons you have, it makes it much harder for the defence to prepare. We're excited to have a real healthy stable of backs.”

The past three Grey Cup winners have emerged from the CFL’s East Division following a pair of championships from the Argos bookending a title from the Montreal Alouettes in 2023.

After finishing above .500 and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Dyce says the team is feeling very good about its direction and is taking the necessary steps to once again become a Grey Cup champion.

“We just want to make sure we're prepared so we're out there performing at a high level. said Dyce. “I feel fantastic about our team. It's an exciting time for us. We're feeling very good with where we're at. Now it's about us taking care of the details and being ready to compete for the Grey Cup when we step on the field in 2025.”