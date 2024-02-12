OTTAWA — Bob Dyce will have some new faces on his Ottawa Redblacks coaching staff this season.

Dyce, entering his second full season as Ottawa's head coach, unveiled his 2024 staff Monday. While Barron Miles returns for a second campaign as defensive co-ordinator, the Redblacks defensive staff will feature newcomers Deion Melvin (linebackers) and Alex Suber (defensive backs) although this will be Suber's second coaching stint with the team.

The other new faces include Tommy Condell (offensive co-ordinator) and Pat Perles (offensive line). Among the other returnees is Nadia Doucoure, who last year became just the second woman in CFL history to earn a full-time coaching job when she was named Ottawa's offensive quality control coach.

This season, Doucoure will serve as a coaches assistant.

The remainder of Dyce's staff includes Travis Moore (receivers, pass game co-ordinator), Nate Taylor (running backs) and Cory McDiarmid (special teams).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.