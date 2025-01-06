OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks hired William Fields as their defensive co-ordinator and secondary coach Monday.

Fields served as co-defensive co-ordinator with Kevin Eiben last season with the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts.

The 46-year-old played a key role in securing CFL championships for the franchise in two of his three seasons with the team.

Fields was a defensive back with Calgary (2001-04) and Winnipeg (2005-06), winning his first Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2001.

He has also served as a CFL assistant coach with B.C. (2015), Montreal (2016), Hamilton (2017-18) and Edmonton (2019).

"I have known Will since 2005," Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. "He was a student of the game as a player and has now earned a reputation as one of the top defensive coaches in our league, proving himself by helping to win two Grey Cups with Toronto.

"Having gone up against him over the years, we know the quality of coach and leader that he is, and are excited to add him to our staff."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.