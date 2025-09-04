OTTAWA - Much of the Ottawa Redblacks’ season has been defined by adversity. The CFL club will look to change that Friday against the B.C. Lions.

The 3-8 Redblacks will try to end a two-game skid when they meet the 5-6 Lions in the Week 14 opener at TD Place. Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

With starting quarterback Dru Brown sidelined with a knee injury, Dustin Crum is expected to start for the last-place Redblacks.

“Obviously we would want to be in a much better position," Crum said. "But at the same time, we’re pretty fortunate starting out the way we have that we’re still kind of in control of our own destiny in a lot of ways."

Ottawa is just two points behind Toronto with a game in hand and four points behind second-place Montreal in the East Division standings.

The Lions, meanwhile, are riding the hot hand of quarterback Nathan Rourke and the play of receiver Keon Hatcher Sr., who has already surpassed 1,000 yards receiving.

In his last four games, Hatcher has 26 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns.

The Redblacks are hoping to get their offence rolling early, something that has eluded them of late. Ottawa has scored just one point in the first quarter over its last five games.

“A good start is always important, as well obviously a great finish,” said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce. “We want to hit the field running and make sure we’re executing through all four quarters.”

Of Ottawa’s eight losses, five have been decided by less than a touchdown. Close games that seemed to go the Redblacks' way last year have gone the other way this season.

Crum knows the margin for error right now is thin.

“It just adds an extra level of focus,” he said. “You have to have a heightened sense of focus, extra level of detail and approach because you never know what play could decide the game or could end up kind of biting you at the end of the day.”

On the other side of the ball, Ottawa’s defence has a tough task in trying to contain Rourke.

“He’s a very mobile quarterback so that’s something we have to be mindful of,” said Ottawa linebacker Lucas Cormier. “He’s very talented, but with the game plan we have this week I think we’re going to put ourselves in (position) to make plays and win the game.”

Cormier, who has been limited to just five games this season, insists the Redblacks remain positive despite sitting in last place in the four-team East Division.

“The good thing is with the CFL, everybody says the season starts on Labour Day,” said Cormier. “I think we have a great opportunity to start stacking games and put ourselves still in a great (position), so we’re obviously grateful for that.”

---

LIONS (5-6) at REDBLACKS (3-8)

JUST THROW IT: Rourke, a Victoria native, is expected to make his 30th career start (17-12). He needs 55 passing yards to pass Don Getty (8,950) for third spot on the all-time Canadian passing list.

FIND ME: Eugene Lewis needs 30 receiving yards to reach 7,000 for his career.

RED ZONE WARRIOR: Crum has a four-game streak with at least one TD scored, giving him the longest active streak in the CFL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.