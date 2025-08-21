OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks have made a habit of starting slow this season, with their struggles to put points on the board in the first half becoming a big problem late in close games.

They’ll try to flip that script when they host the Edmonton Elks on Friday night.

The Redblacks (3-7) have been outscored 143-94 in the opening half through their first 10 games of the CFL season.

Last week, the Redblacks trailed Winnipeg 20-3 at the half but managed to tie the game late in the fourth quarter before losing on a late field goal.

Ottawa had a chance to pick up points early in the game and were stopped on the goal line three times. It proved to be the difference.

The reality of his team’s two-sided play isn’t lost on Bob Dyce and his coaching staff.

"That's exactly what we talked about," Dyce said Thursday. “It’s about being in the same state of mind.

"We can’t let other factors dictate how we’re playing. If we’re down 17 points, or waiting for a big play to happen, we have to be in the same mindset that we are in those second and third quarters and bring that to the first, to the opening of the game."

Dyce called the difference in play in the two halves "a little perplexing" and said he’s made it clear to the team that they don’t just need a fast start, they need to find a way to maintain it for the whole game.

The Redblacks will be turning to quarterback Dustin Crum once again, with Dru Brown sidelined with a knee injury suffered last week in Winnipeg.

Dyce deemed the injury "somewhat serious" and said the plan is to give Brown time to recover heading into a bye week.

Crum, now in his third year with the Redblacks, has proven he can be effective and was solid stepping in last week going 11-for-17 for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown.

"Dustin’s trajectory continues to go up," Dyce said. "He goes out there and is running the offence just like (offensive co-ordinator) Tommy (Condell) wants to run it. I thought he did some good things (in Winnipeg) and made some really good throws and some great decisions."

With four of their next five games at TD Place, the Redblacks see a prime opportunity to build momentum and spark a turnaround as they hope to stay in playoff contention.

"I definitely think it’s a tremendous opportunity to kind of give us a little bit of an edge in those games not having to deal with some of the crowd noise and adversity that you do in places like a Winnipeg or (Saskatchewan)," said Crum. "So, definitely I think it helps a little bit."

The Elks (3-6) come in riding a two-game winning streak and seem to have found their stride with Cody Fajardo at the helm. Last week Edmonton didn’t allow a sack for the first time this season after giving up 27 in the first eight games.

In addition to Brown, the Redblacks will be without receiver Bralon Addison, defensive backs Bennett Williams and Justin Howell and linebacker Davion Taylor.

After his interception late in the game last week, defensive back King Ambers will look to make a strong impression when he makes his first CFL start Friday.

---

EDMONTON ELKS (3-6) at OTTAWA REDBLACKS (3-7)

Friday, TD Place Stadium

KEEP ON KICKING — Ottawa punter Richie Leone will be playing in his 150th CFL career game Friday.

MAKE IT 7,000 — Redblacks receiver Eugene Lewis needs 71 yards for 7,000 in his career. He's 57th all-time and closing in on Pinball Clemons (7,015) for 56th.

HISTORY IN REACH — Through nine games Justin Rankin is in the running to set a record never reached by any player in CFL history. He is above 400-plus yards in both rushing and receiving in 2025 at the halfway point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 21, 2025.