OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night in a game that, on paper, might seem insignificant.

However, for the Redblacks (8-8-1), who are winless in their last five games, it's a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their game ahead of what will be their first CFL playoff appearance in six years.

Win or lose, the Redblacks will be headed to Toronto eight days later for the East Division semifinal and would prefer going into the playoffs riding a win.

The Tiger-Cats (7-10-0), who did not make the playoffs, come into the nation’s capital having lost just one of their last five. They will look to wrap up their season with a win and should prove to be a solid challenge for the Redblacks.

“I think there’s urgency to get better and play better and figure out reasons and things that you can do better so it shows up during the game,” said Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown.

Brown returned to the lineup last week in a 38-31 loss to Toronto after missing two games with a high ankle sprain.

The team didn’t get off to a great start, falling behind 38-6 after three quarters, but managed to fight back and score 25 in the fourth quarter to make it interesting. Brown finished the game 31-for-43 for 400 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

When asked if he felt the need for additional reps to prepare for his first post-season appearance, Brown remained non-committal.

“I don’t think about it, to be honest,” he said. “That’s a good question because I don’t think about it.”

A win Friday would tie the franchise record of seven hme victories in a season, but the Tiger-Cats have proven to be a challenge for the Redblacks.

The two teams split the first two games, however Hamilton has won 11 of the teams’ past 12 meetings and five of the past six at TD Place.

Star quarterback Bo-Levi Mitchell, who is having a career season, will provide Ottawa’s defence with a good test before next week’s playoff game.

“Our understanding of the situation is that they, this defence, can come out and do anything they want, right,” said Mitchell. “They're in the playoffs, this game doesn't mean much to them so they can come out and run, drop nine, drop 10, if they wanted to they can go cover zero every play and try to show guys different things. The playoffs are here so our job will be to go out there and execute the offence as best we can.”

Injuries have had a huge impact on Ottawa's second half. While some players are making their way back into the lineup the Redblacks saw last weekend how quickly things can turn after losing special teams members Marco Dubois (broken collarbone) and Lucas Cormier (hand).

Wide receiver Justin Hardy will also miss Friday's game after his back flared up in practice this week.

There is some good news on the injury front, with return specialist DeVonte Dedmon and defensive end Bryce Carter returning to the lineup.

While many might already be looking ahead to next week's playoffs the Redblacks understand the opportunity Friday night.

“This team has always done an incredible job of fighting to the last whistle,” said Redblacks guard Drew Desjarlais. “Taking any positive momentum is always going to help. We came out of that game (last weekend) obviously not happy with ourselves and the missed opportunity of being able to play here at home in the playoffs, but at the end of the day, we did start to get it rolling a little bit, and I hope we can take some of that energy into this week.”

---

TIGER-CATS (7-10-0) AT REDBLACKS (8-8-1)

Friday, TD Place Stadium

NETTING EVERYTHING BUT PLAYOFFS: The Tiger-Cats lead the CFL in net offence at 398.6 yards-per-game. The only other team to lead the league in net offence and not make the playoffs are the 1962 B.C. Lions.

LOOKING FOR CENTURY MARK: With a victory, Mitchell can become the 10th CFL quarterback to reach 100 career wins. Mitchell has passed for over 5,000 yards for the third time in his career and will lead the league in passing yards for the first time in his 12-season career.

LET’S MAKE IT .500: In their 10 seasons the Redblacks have achieved a .500 or better record twice. They can make it a third time with a win this week, however throughout this five-game losing streak they haven't led a game at any time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 24, 2024.