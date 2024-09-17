Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Adarius Pickett will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Bob Dyce announced Tuesday.

Pickett sustained an Achilles injury in last week's 37-21 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 28-year-old has been a key contributor for the Redblacks in his first season with the team, posting 52 defensive tackles with one interception, one forced fumble and one sack.

After missing an opportunity to do so against the Tiger-Cats, the Redblacks will have another chance to clinch their playoff berth with a win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

