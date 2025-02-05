Adarius Pickett has started taking significant steps forward in his preparation for the 2025 CFL season.

The veteran linebacker started sprinting this week as part of his off-season workouts. That's usually not a big deal for a professional athlete, but Pickett is coming off a torn Achilles that abruptly ended a solid '24 campaign.

And the good news for the 28-year-old says he's ahead of schedule in his recovery.

"When I originally got out there, they told me I'd be on track to (start sprinting) in March," he said. "I started (Monday) so I'm definitely ahead of schedule, it's going real well."

Pickett returned to Los Angeles following Ottawa's 58-38 East Division semifinal loss to the eventual Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts. His top priority then was recovering completely in time for the start of training camp, a goal that definitely looks attainable now.

"In my mind as of right now, yes," he said. "I want to be able to dominate start to finish, that's where my head is at."

The five-foot-11, 195-pound Pickett registered 52 tackles, 14 special-teams tackles, a sack, forced fumble and interception before being injured on Ottawa's opening snap in its 37-21 road loss to Hamilton on Sept. 14. The Redblacks entered that game with an 8-3-1 record and battling Montreal for top spot in the East but lost five of their final six regular-season games to finish third.

Despite his injury, Pickett was named an East Division all-star. He signed a one-year extension with Ottawa last month that has allowed the former UCLA Bruin to concentrate fully on his recovery.

"My season got cut short so I didn't get the chance to finish what I started," Pickett said. "I felt like we were on the right trajectory as a football team at that point in the season … but I think everyone has a bitter taste in their mouth about that game (playoff loss to Toronto).

"I know I do just because I was unable to play in it. It's definitely unfinished business."

Pickett credits his rehab team and being able to use the facilities at UCLA for his recovery to date. But he also accepted the personal challenge of overcoming the first serious injury of his pro football career.

"It's definitely been a team effort getting me back to where I need to be," he said. "This is the first time I've had a serious injury to where I've had to build myself back up but what I tell myself in my head is I'm Wolverine, I'm recovering like Wolverine.

"I want to be back like nothing ever happened, that it won't even be noticeable. I've always been a determined person and I'm very determined to be back better than I was before I was hurt."

Pickett will have a new defensive co-ordinator in Ottawa. William Fields takes over the post following three seasons as an assistant with Toronto, including its co-defensive co-ordinator in 2024.

Pickett knows Fields well, having spent the '23 campaign with Toronto. That year, Pickett was a CFL all-star and the East Division's top defensive player (105 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble).

Pickett, a Berkeley, Calif., native, enters his fifth CFL campaign, having played previously with Montreal (2021-22) and Toronto (2023). He has appeared in 61 career games, recording 305 total tackles, 12 sacks, three interceptions and five forced fumbles.

"It was a difficult end to last season for Adarius but unfortunately injuries are a part of the game," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Pickett's Florida-based agent. "I'm proud he's tackled his rehab with the utmost focus but his work ethic again speaks for itself.

"I expect Adarius to be the dominant player that he's always been and continue to lead his team."

It's also what Pickett envisions for himself.

"At the end of the day I think I played a role in (Redblacks') success," he said. "Not only on the field but in the locker room as a leader and captain.

"I'm definitely coming back ready to compete and go win, that's the biggest thing. It's going to be exciting."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.