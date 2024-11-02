Dru Brown has completed 26-of-31 attempts for 256 yards and two touchdowns to help the Ottawa Redblacks to a 23-20 lead over the Toronto Argonauts at halftime of the Eastern Semi-Final Saturday.

In his first career Grey Cup Playoff start, Brown pushed down the field on the game’s opening drive before Ottawa settled for a 17-yard field goal from Lewis Ward.

After the Argos went two-and-out on their first offensive possession, Brown led another scoring drive, this time resulting in a four-yard touchdown pass to Bralon Addison, pushing their lead to 10-0.

Addison’s route took him to the back left corner of the end zone, where he brought down a difficult contested catch over defensive back Royce Metchie.

After Lirim Hajrullahu and Ward exchanged field goals, Chad Kelly found Makai Polk open downfield for a 35-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 13-10.

Kelly would throw his second touchdown of the half after connecting with DaVaris Daniels on a 36-yard major.

The Ole Miss product is six-of-seven for 182 yards, two touchdowns and a turnover after Lorenzo Mauldin IV forced a fumble with a strip-sack in the second quarter.

Brown would lead yet another scoring drive, finding Jaelon Acklin for an eight-yard touchdown to re-take the lead late in the first half.

Hajrullahu took advantage of a questionable short kick that put the Argos in instant field goal range, cutting the deficit to just three points just before the break.

Toronto will receive the football to begin the third quarter.

Catch the second half of the Eastern Semi-Final LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.