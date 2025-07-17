Adarius Pickett is back to being his disruptive self.

The veteran linebacker was enjoying a solid first campaign with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2024 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. But the 28-year-old has returned with a vengeance, currently standing second in the CFL in defensive plays and tied for fourth in tackles.

"That was the goal going through rehab," Pickett said. "I had an amazing team I was working with in Los Angeles and I'm just thankful to everyone who chipped in to helping me get back to where I am right now."

The five-foot-11, 195-pound Pickett had 52 tackles, 14 special-teams tackles, a sack, forced fumble and interception last season before being injured in Ottawa's 37-21 road loss to Hamilton on Sept. 14. The Redblacks entered that game with an 8-3-1 record and battling Montreal for top spot in the East but lost five of their final six regular-season games to finish third.

Despite the injury, Pickett was named an East Division all-star. He signed a one-year extension with Ottawa in January, which allowed the former UCLA Bruin to concentrate fully on his recovery.

After starting his rehab slowly, Pickett progressed to multiple workouts daily five, sometimes six times per week. Pickett began those days getting up around 4 a.m. and often worked out at UCLA with a group that included DeShaun Foster, a former NFL running back who's now the Bruins' head coach.

Pickett performed various drills under the watchful eye of John Johnson Jr., a former UCLA defensive back whose younger brother, Jaylon, is a cornerback with the Chicago Bears.

"I had no doubts when I got to camp because I'd put in so much work (during rehab)," Pickett said. "My physical therapist Dr. Tim (Esguerra) was the guy I worked with in L.A. and he had answers to every question I had and pushed me every day to where I was confident walking into camp.

"When I got there, it was about working to get into football shape pretty much like everyone else in camp. Getting after it on a daily basis in the off-season and putting my body through many of the things you do during camp, I was better able to enjoy myself and being with my team."

Pickett is in his fifth CFL season and second with Ottawa. Entering this week's action, he has 32 tackles (three for loss), six special-teams tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Pickett is second overall in total defensive plays (43) and tied four forth in tackles. The Berkeley, Calif., native was the East Division's top defensive player with Toronto in 2023 (105 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles, six interceptions and forced fumble).

Ottawa (1-5), however, hasn't enjoyed a solid a start to its season. The Redblacks have dropped three straight heading into their home game Sunday night versus Hamilton (3-2).

The Ticats defeated Ottawa 23-20 last week. Hamilton won the turnover battle 4-1 and secured the victory on Bo Levi Mitchell's three-yard TD strike to Kenny Lawler with 1:54 remaining.

Mitchell's second touchdown pass to Lawler capped a 50-yard, six-play drive that was kept alive by a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Redblacks on a second-down incompletion. Earlier in the quarter, Ottawa appeared to go ahead 27-13 on Kalil Pimpleton's 105-yard punt return but it was negated by an illegal block penalty.

Not long after, Hamilton's Mack Bannatyne’s recovered Pimpleton's fumbled punt return at the Redblacks 15-yard line. Although the Ticats turned the ball over on downs at the four-yard line with 5:12 remaining, their defence forced Ottawa to punt three plays later which gave Mitchell and Co. an opportunity to mount the game-winning drive.

"We've struggled to play a complete game," Pickett said. "Teams are finding a way to get it done against us so we've got to find a way to get it done as well.

"The players in the building believe in the team we have. I believe we'll get this thing turned around … it's really on us to go out there and take what we want."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.