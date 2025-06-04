OTTAWA - After taking a meaningful step forward last season, the Ottawa Redblacks enter 2025 with cautious optimism they have the pieces in place to emerge as legitimate Grey Cup contenders.

The Redblacks returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018, falling 58-38 to the Toronto Argonauts in the East semifinal.

The loss stung, but it ignited their hunger to go further.

General manager Shawn Burke was busy during the off-season acquiring the necessary pieces to bolster Ottawa's roster.

Quarterback Dru Brown returns for a second season, with a contract extension in hand.

Brown completed 312 passes for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, leading the Redblacks to their best ever home record of 7-0-1. But Ottawa will need to be better on the road after going 2-7-0.

Burke signed seven-year veteran Matt Shiltz to a one-year contract to add depth behind Brown, who was limited to 15 starts in 2024. The 32-year-old is expected to be the primary backup but could be challenged by returning QBs Dustin Crum and Tyrie Adams.

"Dusty’s growth as a passer has been fantastic," said head coach Bob Dyce. "Tyrie hasn’t played that many games, but he’s been in the league for three years. So, to have that experience in the room, learning from (offensive co-ordinator) Tommy (Condell) puts us in a very good position."

Brown will have a new target this season with the acquisition of Eugene Lewis, regarded as the Redblacks' best signing of the off-season.

"I just wanted to be somewhere where I was appreciated and where people wanted me, you know," Lewis said. "And I felt like, talking with this team and the organization and ever since training camp, since I’ve been here, I’ve been very embraced here. A lot of people want to see me succeed."

Ottawa’s running game, which posted a league-low 1,506 yards last season, will get a significant boost with the addition of running back William Stanback. He averaged just over five yards a carry for a total of 1,175 last year with B.C. to finish as the league’s second-leading rusher.

"We're going to be a physical team and William is a physical back," Dyce said. "The talents he has bleed into what we want to be. You want to give him the opportunities to be physical and wear teams down throughout four quarters so, I look forward to seeing William carry the ball. And I look forward to seeing our offensive line be extremely physical."

Early injuries on the offensive line could prove problematic.

Right tackle Zack Pelehos, coming off a solid season, will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a foot injury, while newly acquired Peter Godber will miss the season opener against Saskatchewan with a hand injury.

The Redblacks defence will be led by defensive co-ordinator William Fields, who joins the team after three seasons with the Argonauts.

Fields has the benefit of working with Lorenzo Mauldin and Mike Wakefield, who each had a league-high eight sacks last season, while veteran Jovan Santos-Knox returns at middle linebacker.

The return of linebacker Adarius Pickett is an added bonus to an already impressive core.

Pickett’s season was cut short in Week 15 last year by a ruptured Achilles, and the 28-year-old is excited to get back to work. In 13 games last year Picket recorded 52 defensive tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble and was a key contributor on special team with 14 tackles.

"It's been a long journey getting to this point," Pickett said. "I worked relentlessly to get back with my teammates, the fans, for this organization so I’m really excited to be able to compete with my teammates on Thursday."

Lewis Ward, who will play his 100th game Thursday, returns to handle kicking duties and will be supported by punter Richie Leone.

2024 record: 9-8-1, third, East Division

Did you know?: Rick Campbell, the Redblacks first-ever head coach, has returned to the sidelines as the special teams co-ordinator.

Key additions: WR Geno Lewis (Montreal), RB William Stanback (B.C.), OL Peter Godber

Key losses: WR Dominique Rhymes, OL Cyrille Hogan-Saindon, WR Keaton Bruggeling, WR Daniel Oladejo.

Players to watch: Lewis, Stanback, QB Dru Brown, LB Adarius Pickett.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.