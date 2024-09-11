Dru Brown can take the Ottawa Redblacks somewhere they haven't been since 2018 on Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa (8-3-1) visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-9) needing a victory to clinch a playoff berth. The Redblacks haven't been to the CFL post-season since losing 27-16 to Calgary in the '18 Grey Cup game.

Ottawa entered 2024 having posted four straight fourth-place finishes in the East Division and a combined 14-54 record. But this season the Redblacks have the CFL's second-best record behind the defending-champion Montreal Alouettes (10-2) — who've already punched their playoff ticket.

Montreal and Ottawa still have two more regular-season meetings (Sept. 21 at TD Place, Oct. 14 at Molson Stadium). The Alouettes took the series opener 47-21 at home June 20.

Brown completed 30-of-40 passes for 349 yards and a TD in Ottawa's 41-27 win over the Toronto Argonauts last weekend. The win improved the Redblacks' league-best home record to 6-0-1.

Dominque Rhymes was Brown's favourite target with 10 catches for 138 yards. Toronto's Chad Kelly threw for 463 yards and three TDs but was intercepted four times, with Ottawa's Damon Webb returning two for touchdowns.

Alijah McGhee also had an interception to go with a game-high 11 defensive tackles. Ottawa registered six sacks and forced seven total turnovers (four interceptions, three times on downs).

Hamilton comes off its bye week in dire need of a second straight victory. The Ticats enter action six points behind third-place Toronto (6-6) in the East Division with both teams having six regular-season games remaining.

Hamilton's last game was a 31-28 Labour Day victory over Toronto on Sept. 2. Bo Levi Mitchell had 349 yards passing and two TDs as the Ticats earned a second straight win over the Argos to clinch the season series.

Receiver Tim White was also a significant contributor with six receptions for 180 yards and two TDs.

Mitchell will start Saturday even with second-year player Taylor Powell coming off the injured list. Mitchell leads the CFL in passing yards (3,383) and touchdowns (21) in 11 starts this season (3-8 record).

Something has to give, though, as Ottawa is 2-3 on the road while Hamilton is 2-4 at Tim Hortons Field.

This marks the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Lewis Ward's walk-off 46-yard field goal earned Ottawa a 24-22 home win on June 30.

Brown completed 24-of-39 passes in that contest for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Mitchell finished with 322 yards passing with two TDs and no interceptions. White had eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown while Steven Dunbar Jr. added four receptions for 90 yards.

But despite its impressive record, Ottawa has scored just four more points than it has allowed this season (314-310). In their five road games, the Redblacks have been outscored 173-114.

Then again, Hamilton has been outscored 209-154 at home but remains the more desperate squad.

Pick: Hamilton.

Toronto Argonauts versus B.C. Lions (Friday night)

At Vancouver, B.C. (7-6) chases a third straight win. Nathan Rourke threw for 304 yards and a TD while rushing for another in last week's 37-23 road win over Montreal but was also intercepted three times. Former Alouette William Stanback ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Toronto is 5-2 versus West Division teams but has dropped two straight and is just 1-5 on the road. After allowing a CFL-low 19 sacks last season, the Argos have given up a league-high 33 thus far.

Pick: B.C.

Montreal Alouettes versus Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

At Calgary, the Stampeders (4-8) have lost four straight, including the home-and-home Labour Day series with Edmonton. Logan Bonner threw five interceptions in last week's 37-16 loss to the Elks, his first CFL start, but veteran Jake Maier was picked off four times the week before. Whoever starts faces a Montreal team not only coming off a loss but one that's 5-0 on the road and 6-1 versus West Division squads this season.

Pick: Montreal.

Last week: 3-1.

CP's overall record: 32-24

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.