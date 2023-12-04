The Ottawa Redblacks have hired Tommy Condell as their next offensive coordinator, the team announced on Monday.

Condell, 52, was assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the last four seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Tommy and his family to Ottawa. The search process for an offensive coordinator was extensive and throughout it, Tommy’s name kept rising to the up of the list,” said Head Coach Bob Dyce in a news release.

“Not only were we impressed with Tommy’s history of successful offensive production, but he has a proven ability to win at the professional level and play to the strength of his personnel. He has a track record of coming into teams and improving offenses, especially through explosive plays and red zone success.”

Condell has held various coaching roles with the Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts over the last 11 years. He was offensive coordinator for Hamilton from 2012 to 2016, and then again from 2019 to 2023. He also served as wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator for the Argonauts from 2017 to 2019.

He won the 2017 Grey Cup with the Argonauts, and helped coached teams to five Grey Cup appearances over the last decade.

Condell coached in Ottawa early in his career on the sidelines, when he served as quarterbacks coach, receivers coach and passing coordinator with the Ottawa Renegades in 2004 and 2005.