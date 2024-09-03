The Ottawa Redblacks announced Tuesday that running back Ryquell Armstead has been released, with running back Jamal Morrow being added to the practice squad.

Armstead, 27, was the leading rusher for Ottawa this season with 623 yards and three touchdowns on 125 rushing attempts. He also caught 35 passes for 284 yards.

Morrow registered 202 carries for 907 yards and four touchdowns with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, but was unsigned this season.

Armstead made his CFL debut this season after a successful career at the NCAA level with Temple and a four-year try in the NFL. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and totaled 348 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 18 games.

The release leaves a hole at the running back spot for Ottawa. The second-leading rusher on the team is quarterback Dustin Crum, with 145 yards on the ground. Braylon Addison and Justin Hardy have combined for 159 rushing yards on 23 carries, but both are used primarily as wide receivers in the offence.

Ottawa sits second in the East Division at 7-3-1 after they were thumped 38-12 against the BC Lions last Saturday.

Their next action comes against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, which you can watch LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 7p.m. ET / 4p.m. PT.