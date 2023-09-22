Report: Redblacks place LB Santos-Knox on six-game injured list
Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox will not play on Friday night against the Saskatchewan Roughriders as he has been placed on the six-game injured list, according to Postmedia's Tim Baines.
The Redblacks' injury report states that the 29-year-old had been dealing with an ankle injury.
The Waterbury, Conn., native had previously spent time in the six-game with a hamstring injury.
A product of UMass, Santos-Knox has played in seven games for the Redblacks this season, amassing 42 tackles and a sack.