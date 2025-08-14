Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown exited Thursday’s 30-27 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the third quarter due to an apparent lower-body injury.

Brown, 28, did his best to escape pressure in the pocket before being hit hard by Blue Bombers defensive lineman James Vaughters. He managed to complete a shovel pass to William Stanback just before taking the hit to set up an eventual touchdown.

The five-year veteran remained down on the field and could be seen grabbing his left knee while team trainers ran in from the sidelines.

Brown attempted to jog off the field with a heavy limp, but went back down to the ground again. He was eventually helped off the field by teammate Jovan Santos-Knox.

The Palo Alto, Calif. native was replaced under centre by Dustin Crum on the next play. He was seen watching the action from the sidelines later at the start of the fourth quarter, and remained there until the end of the game.

The 5-foot-11, 200 pound pivot completed 12-of-21 passing attempts for 166 yards and an interception before leaving the Week 11 loss.

The Redblacks now move to 3-7 on the season with the loss as they await an update on their starting quarterback.