Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown was taken to the locker room with an apparent injury after absorbing a hit to the helmet in the second quarter of their game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

Brown dropped back to pass on a first down and was blown up by an unmarked Dashaun Amos coming off the edge on a blitz.

Amos made direct contact to the head of Brown, and was whistled for a 25-yard spearing penalty as a result of the play.

Backup QB Dustin Crum came in to replace Brown after the starter was examined by training staff for a short moment on the field. Brown walked off the field and was taken straight to the locker room.

Brown exited the game having completed six of eight passes for 66 yards with an interception, with the Redblacks trailing 10-3.

Brown was playing in his fourth game this season for Ottawa, after a hip injury in the season opener forced the 28-year-old to miss three games.

Entering Sunday's contest, Brown had completed 89 of 122 passes for 1,012 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.