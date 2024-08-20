Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown took starting reps for the team during Tuesday's practice, suggesting he could be back under centre for Saturday's game against the B.C. Lions.

Brown missed last week's 31-29 win over the Calgary Stampeders last week due to a foot injury, leaving Jeremiah Masoli to make his first start since 2023, Masoli completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Brown, 27, was injured in the team’s Week 10 contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this month.

In eight games played this year, Brown has recorded 1,936 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in his first season with the team. He spent the first four years of his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, serving as the backup to two-time Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros.

The Redblacks enter Week 12 sitting second in the CFL East's Division at 6-2-1.