Ottawa Redblacks' quarterback Dru Brown is unlikely to play in the team's Week 12 contest against the Edmonton Elks, according to Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce.

"Anytime it's a somewhat serious injury, you wanna give Dru the time off to get healthy. I'd say not likely this week, and we'll go forward from there," said Dyce.

"It's nothing that we think is gonna be a long term thing, just got to give him some time to get back up to 100 per cent."

Brown left the team’s Week 11 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers early after suffering an apparent lower-body injury. He attempted to jog off the field with a heavy limp, but went back down to the ground again.

This is the third ailment Brown has had to deal with in 2025. The 28-year-old missed three games earlier this season with a hip injury, before exiting the team’s Week 7 contest against the Tiger-Cats with concussion-like symptoms after taking a headshot.

Across seven contests in 2025, the Palo Alto, Calif. native has completed 72.7 per cent of his passes for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

With Brown dressed but not practicing during the team's Monday session, it was Dustin Crum taking first team reps.

The 26-year-old has completed 62.4 per cent of his passes for 625 yards and two touchdowns this season, while adding another 199 yards and six touchdowns along the ground.

Ottawa (3-7) will play host to the Edmonton Elks (3-6) on Friday as both teams try to claw their way back into the playoff picture.