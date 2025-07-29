Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown is officially available for the team's Week 9 opener against the Calgary Stampeders Thursday night.

Following Ottawa's bye week, the 28-year-old was listed as a full participant through all three practice sessions this week with a neck designation, while also taking first team reps.

Brown exited Ottawa's Week 7 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second quarter after taking a high hit from defensive back DaShaun Amos, causing Brown's helmet to fly off.

Amos would receive a 25-yard penalty for a Grade 2 roughing the passer and later was fined the maximum amount allowable, half of a game cheque.

The Palo Alto, California native has also missed three games this season due to a hip injury.

Through his four starts, however, Brown has thrown for 1,078 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions while boasting the second-best completion percentage among qualified pivots (73.1).