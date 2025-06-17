Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown, who has been dealing with a hip injury, was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and should be good to return Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders, according to Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun.

Matt Shiltz filled in at pivot and completed 22 of 32 passing attempts for 205 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions as the Redblacks fell 39-18 to the Montreal Alouettes in Week 2.

Brown, now entering his second season as Ottawa's starter, completed 34-of-41 passing attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-26 season-opening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 28-year-old pivot led the Redblacks back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019 with a 9-8-1 record, setting career-high marks in completions (312), passing yards (3,595), and touchdowns (18) in 15 games for Ottawa.

Week 3 of the CFL season begins Thursday with the Alouettes taking on the Edmonton Elks.