Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown is set to miss the team's home-opener on Friday against the Montreal Alouettes while dealing with an unspecified injury.

Matt Shiltz is set to start under centre for Ottawa in Week 2, with Dustin Crum backing up.

Brown, now entering his second season as Ottawa's starter, completed 34-of-41 passing attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 31-26 season-opening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 28-year-old pivot led the Redblacks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a 9-8-1 record last season, setting career-high marks in completions (312), passing yards (3,595), and touchdowns (18) in 15 games for Ottawa in 2024.

Shiltz appeared in three games with the Calgary Stampeders last season, throwing for 438 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Butler product took the first-team reps at practice on Monday in place of Brown, and now gets his first start for the team since joining the team this offseason.

A native of St. Charles, Illi., Shiltz has played eight years in the CFL split between the Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Stampeders, and Redblacks.