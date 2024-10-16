Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown took starting reps in practice Wednesday, signaling he could be set for his first start since Week 16.

Brown has been sidelined with an ankle injury since exiting at halftime against the Montreal on Sept. 21.

His potential return could come just in time for Saturday's crucial matchup with the Toronto Argonauts, which could help determine which team hosts the East semifinal. Ottawa has lost four straight games, allowing the Argonauts (9-7) to pull ahead in the race to the postseason game.

Saturday's winner will control their own destiny in the race, with Ottawa sitting just a half game back at 8-7-1. The Redblacks will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their final game of the regular season, with Toronto set to visit the Edmonton Elks.

The 27-year-old Brown has thrown for 3,114 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jeremiah Masoli has filled the starting role in Brown's absence. The 36-year-old veteran has thrown for 1,149 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.