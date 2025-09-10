The Ottawa Redblacks will start quarterback Dustin Crum for the third consecutive game in their Week 15 contest against the BC Lions, according to Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce.

"Dustin is going to start this week," Dyce told reporters. "He's had a good week of practice, and I'm excited to see him continue his progression.

The 26-year-old Crum is coming off a comeback win against the Lions in which he threw for a career-high 301 passing yards and one touchdown through the air, while adding 69 yards and two more touchdowns along the ground.

On the year, the Kent State alum has completed 68.2 per cent of his passes for 1,203 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 327 yards and a league-high nine touchdowns along the ground.

Opening day starter Dru Brown will serve as the third-string pivot against the Lions, dressing for the first time since leaving the team's Week 11 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers early with a knee injury.

"Dru is going to dress this game," said Dyce. "We're excited he's going to be on the sidelines with us."

Brown, a native of Palo Alto, Calif., has had to deal with a variety of injuries this season, missing four contests for the Redblacks through 13 weeks.

The five-year CFL veteran was sidelined for three games early on in the year with a hip injury, and was removed from the team’s Week 7 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats while dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

The Oklahoma State product has completed 72.7 per cent of his passes this season for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his second season under centre in Ottawa.